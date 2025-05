With the proliferation of social media branding and marketing, $NINA positions itself uniquely in the cryptocurrency space as a firebrand in the massive online conflict between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis for their upcoming boxing match and fallout. The established $NINA community engages alongside the current media campaign making headlines around the world with a large viral presence. Keying in on the controversial relationship claims of Logan’s new fiance Nina Agdal, the $NINA community fights alongside Dillon Danis; supporting his efforts with viral marketing in the social media campaign against the colossal presence of Logan Paul. $NINA currently has the following accolades: - Dextools score of 81 - Liquidity locked for 69 years - Developer tokens locked for 69 days with less than 5% of circulating supply and less than 5% of liquidity - Website built and updated: ninapumps.xyz - Telegram link updated: https://t.me/+Y56ep6KK9pZmOTkx

Disclaimer

