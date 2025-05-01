Nocha the Kat Price (NOCHA)
The live price of Nocha the Kat (NOCHA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 182.63K USD. NOCHA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Nocha the Kat Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Nocha the Kat price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 28.70B USD
Get real-time price updates of the NOCHA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NOCHA price information.
During today, the price change of Nocha the Kat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nocha the Kat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nocha the Kat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nocha the Kat to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|0.00%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Nocha the Kat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NOCHA the white cat of the KASPA gem invites to a world where magic and technology intertwine. With this adventure, the project aim to raise awareness of the Kaspa ecosystem and contribute to its expansion. NOCHA is a fair launch project powered by KRC20 Protocol with a community-driven vision. As a memecoin of the Kaspa blockchain, NOCHA is both a humorous and serious work to spread the knowledge of KASPA technology.
