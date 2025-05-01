Noods Price (NOODS)
The live price of Noods (NOODS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 106.75K USD. NOODS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Noods Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Noods price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 1000.00M USD
During today, the price change of Noods to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Noods to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Noods to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Noods to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+4.98%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-14.91%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Noods: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-0.02%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Meet Noodles the Pooch—the adorable and hilarious social media sensation who has captured the hearts of over 2M ‘Noodists’ through her relatable office antics, driving skills and sweet yet salty attitude. When this Corporate Canine™️ isn’t judging her colleagues, drinking on the job, ignoring calls and meeting with Hank from HR, Noodles is all about cuddles, kisses and belly rubs. Launched by her megafans, with full permission and support from Noodles herself, the NOODS coin is now available on Solana! Join the community on her journey to early retirement and remember: if you’re going to send noods, make sure to verify the recipient!
