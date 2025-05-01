Noon USN Price (USN)
The live price of Noon USN (USN) today is 1.0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 23.67M USD. USN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Noon USN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Noon USN price change within the day is +0.08%
- It has a circulating supply of 23.67M USD
During today, the price change of Noon USN to USD was $ +0.000761.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Noon USN to USD was $ +0.0006835000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Noon USN to USD was $ +0.0002026000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Noon USN to USD was $ -0.0007104278677463.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.000761
|+0.08%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0006835000
|+0.07%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0002026000
|+0.02%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0007104278677463
|-0.07%
Discover the latest price analysis of Noon USN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
+0.08%
-0.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Noon Capital is building a yield-bearing stablecoin called USN, designed to maintain a 1:1 peg with the US Dollar while offering competitive yields. The project aims to provide a stable, interest-bearing asset for users seeking a secure store of value with returns that can potentially outpace inflation. USN generates revenue through a sophisticated basis yield strategy, combining different strategies to ensure consistent returns across various market conditions.
