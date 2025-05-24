Nordic Ai Price (NRDC)
The live price of Nordic Ai (NRDC) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. NRDC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Nordic Ai Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Nordic Ai price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the NRDC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NRDC price information.
During today, the price change of Nordic Ai to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nordic Ai to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nordic Ai to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nordic Ai to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-68.43%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-79.32%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Nordic Ai: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+1.02%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Nordic Ai token is revolutionizing the field of artificial intelligence (AI). It acts as the foundation of the Nordic AI ecosystem, enabling seamless transactions and facilitating access to cutting-edge AI technologies. Through this token, users can securely exchange value, purchase AI products, and access personalized AI services. Additionally, the token incentivizes active participation within the community, rewarding users with Nordic Ai tokens for their contributions. Token holders gain exclusive privileges, such as priority access to new AI developments, enhancing their AI capabilities and fostering innovation. Ultimately, the Nordic Ai token empowers individuals to embrace the potential of AI, shaping a smarter and more accessible future.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 NRDC to VND
₫--
|1 NRDC to AUD
A$--
|1 NRDC to GBP
￡--
|1 NRDC to EUR
€--
|1 NRDC to USD
$--
|1 NRDC to MYR
RM--
|1 NRDC to TRY
₺--
|1 NRDC to JPY
¥--
|1 NRDC to RUB
₽--
|1 NRDC to INR
₹--
|1 NRDC to IDR
Rp--
|1 NRDC to KRW
₩--
|1 NRDC to PHP
₱--
|1 NRDC to EGP
￡E.--
|1 NRDC to BRL
R$--
|1 NRDC to CAD
C$--
|1 NRDC to BDT
৳--
|1 NRDC to NGN
₦--
|1 NRDC to UAH
₴--
|1 NRDC to VES
Bs--
|1 NRDC to PKR
Rs--
|1 NRDC to KZT
₸--
|1 NRDC to THB
฿--
|1 NRDC to TWD
NT$--
|1 NRDC to AED
د.إ--
|1 NRDC to CHF
Fr--
|1 NRDC to HKD
HK$--
|1 NRDC to MAD
.د.م--
|1 NRDC to MXN
$--