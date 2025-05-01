NOTE Price (NOTE)
The live price of NOTE (NOTE) today is 0.02790347 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 585.97K USD. NOTE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NOTE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- NOTE price change within the day is +4.48%
- It has a circulating supply of 21.00M USD
During today, the price change of NOTE to USD was $ +0.00119743.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NOTE to USD was $ -0.0098353341.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NOTE to USD was $ -0.0150120333.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NOTE to USD was $ -0.01909438057225464.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00119743
|+4.48%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0098353341
|-35.24%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0150120333
|-53.79%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01909438057225464
|-40.62%
Discover the latest price analysis of NOTE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.36%
+4.48%
-23.98%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NOTE protocol is the world’s first smart contract protocol based on Bitcoin’s Layer 1 network. By integrating on-chain data (DA), off-chain indexers (Indexer), and smart contract verifiers (Satoshi’s original BVM/sCrypt development language), NOTE provides secure and scalable smart contract functionality on the Bitcoin network. With over 100 million global Bitcoin users, NOTE aims to significantly expand Bitcoin’s use cases by directly enabling smart contracts on the Bitcoin network, potentially opening a new multi-billion-dollar market for decentralized applications (dApps).
