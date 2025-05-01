Novatti Australian Digital Dollar Price (AUDD)
The live price of Novatti Australian Digital Dollar (AUDD) today is 0.629249 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 157.54K USD. AUDD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Novatti Australian Digital Dollar Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Novatti Australian Digital Dollar price change within the day is +3.76%
- It has a circulating supply of 250.25K USD
During today, the price change of Novatti Australian Digital Dollar to USD was $ +0.02281334.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Novatti Australian Digital Dollar to USD was $ +0.0020600983.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Novatti Australian Digital Dollar to USD was $ +0.0219767100.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Novatti Australian Digital Dollar to USD was $ +0.0051408771064322.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.02281334
|+3.76%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0020600983
|+0.33%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0219767100
|+3.49%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0051408771064322
|+0.82%
Discover the latest price analysis of Novatti Australian Digital Dollar: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.17%
+3.76%
-0.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Australian Dollar Stablecoins. Representing one of the largest sovereign currencies in the APAC region on the blockchain.
|1 AUDD to VND
₫16,558.687435
|1 AUDD to AUD
A$0.98162844
|1 AUDD to GBP
￡0.47193675
|1 AUDD to EUR
€0.55373912
|1 AUDD to USD
$0.629249
|1 AUDD to MYR
RM2.71206319
|1 AUDD to TRY
₺24.21979401
|1 AUDD to JPY
¥90.52376114
|1 AUDD to RUB
₽51.68022037
|1 AUDD to INR
₹53.25334287
|1 AUDD to IDR
Rp10,487.47913834
|1 AUDD to KRW
₩898.92624393
|1 AUDD to PHP
₱35.11838669
|1 AUDD to EGP
￡E.32.03506659
|1 AUDD to BRL
R$3.56784183
|1 AUDD to CAD
C$0.86207113
|1 AUDD to BDT
৳76.47263097
|1 AUDD to NGN
₦1,011.64990979
|1 AUDD to UAH
₴26.12012599
|1 AUDD to VES
Bs54.115414
|1 AUDD to PKR
Rs176.90077137
|1 AUDD to KZT
₸321.37004928
|1 AUDD to THB
฿21.10501146
|1 AUDD to TWD
NT$20.18630792
|1 AUDD to AED
د.إ2.30934383
|1 AUDD to CHF
Fr0.51598418
|1 AUDD to HKD
HK$4.87667975
|1 AUDD to MAD
.د.م5.82684574
|1 AUDD to MXN
$12.34586538