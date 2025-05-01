Novem Pro Price (NVM)
The live price of Novem Pro (NVM) today is 0.366192 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. NVM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Novem Pro Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Novem Pro price change within the day is +6.84%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Novem Pro to USD was $ +0.02343576.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Novem Pro to USD was $ +0.0415491696.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Novem Pro to USD was $ +0.0636696931.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Novem Pro to USD was $ +0.0524782767263439.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.02343576
|+6.84%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0415491696
|+11.35%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0636696931
|+17.39%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0524782767263439
|+16.73%
Discover the latest price analysis of Novem Pro: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.40%
+6.84%
+7.55%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The NVM NOVEM PRO token is a standalone token (comparable to other cryptocurrencies) that is not pegged to the price of gold. It is a digital means of payment on the network stored in the Binance Smart Chain. NVM stands for NOVEM. PRO stands for the attractive advantages (discounts) granted when buying gold in combination with an option for positive performance. The NVM NOVEM PRO token is available for purchase from NOVEM GOLD. The market determines its price. This means that the NVM NOVEM PRO token also has an attractive prospect of increasing value.
