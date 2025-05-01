Nutflex Price (NUT)
The live price of Nutflex (NUT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 19.04K USD. NUT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Nutflex Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Nutflex price change within the day is +0.06%
- It has a circulating supply of 1000.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the NUT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NUT price information.
During today, the price change of Nutflex to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nutflex to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nutflex to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nutflex to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.06%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+14.20%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-1.75%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Nutflex: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.05%
+0.06%
+2.70%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Best moovis, tv shoows and fek noows! Nutflex is a degen content platform for the crypto space, giving news and parody videos.
