NX Token Price (NX)
The live price of NX Token (NX) today is 0.04441861 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.70M USD. NX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NX Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- NX Token price change within the day is +0.03%
- It has a circulating supply of 38.32M USD
Get real-time price updates of the NX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NX price information.
During today, the price change of NX Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NX Token to USD was $ -0.0082645932.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NX Token to USD was $ -0.0185444454.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NX Token to USD was $ -0.0426011430970173.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.03%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0082645932
|-18.60%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0185444454
|-41.74%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0426011430970173
|-48.95%
Discover the latest price analysis of NX Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.05%
+0.03%
-4.88%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NX Finance: A Comprehensive Yield and Point Leveraging Protocol on Solana Launched in Q2 2024, NX Finance is a decentralized yield and leverage protocol designed to offer a wide range of financial strategies within the Solana ecosystem. The platform integrates both yield aggregation and PointFi mechanisms, allowing users to maximize returns through leveraged positions, yield farming, and point-based rewards. As a composable leverage protocol, NX Finance supports multiple strategies tailored to different risk tolerances, enabling users to optimize their financial returns in a manner aligned with their specific investment goals. Key Features Leverage Strategies: NX Finance provides several leveraging options to enhance yields. The platform allows up to 10x leverage on interest-bearing assets through its Fulcrum Strategy, which uses Jupiter Liquidity Pool (JLP) as the underlying asset. Users can also leverage their positions up to 10x through the Gold Mining Strategy, which focuses on point farming and maximizing airdrop rewards. Diverse Collateral Options: The platform currently supports the use of Solana-based liquid staking tokens (LSTs) like vSOL and jupSOL as collateral, with plans to expand collateral types further. This flexibility allows users to choose collateral that aligns with their risk appetite and market outlook. No Active Management for Lenders: Lenders on NX Finance can deposit assets such as SOL or USDC into lending vaults without the need for active management. The platform’s automated strategies handle yield generation while protecting the principal, ensuring steady returns without requiring continuous user intervention. Fee Structure: NX Finance adopts a transparent fee model. A 10% performance fee is charged only on profits, with no fees applied in the event of losses. This contrasts with competitors who charge fees regardless of performance, creating a more favorable environment for users.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 NX to VND
₫1,168.87572215
|1 NX to AUD
A$0.0688488455
|1 NX to GBP
￡0.0333139575
|1 NX to EUR
€0.0390883768
|1 NX to USD
$0.04441861
|1 NX to MYR
RM0.1914442091
|1 NX to TRY
₺1.7110048572
|1 NX to JPY
¥6.3496402995
|1 NX to RUB
₽3.6436585783
|1 NX to INR
₹3.7555934755
|1 NX to IDR
Rp740.3098705426
|1 NX to KRW
₩63.274309945
|1 NX to PHP
₱2.4772258797
|1 NX to EGP
￡E.2.2573537602
|1 NX to BRL
R$0.2518535187
|1 NX to CAD
C$0.0608534957
|1 NX to BDT
৳5.3981936733
|1 NX to NGN
₦71.1834876416
|1 NX to UAH
₴1.8438165011
|1 NX to VES
Bs3.82000046
|1 NX to PKR
Rs12.4874038293
|1 NX to KZT
₸22.6854724992
|1 NX to THB
฿1.4862466906
|1 NX to TWD
NT$1.4231722644
|1 NX to AED
د.إ0.1630162987
|1 NX to CHF
Fr0.0364232602
|1 NX to HKD
HK$0.3442442275
|1 NX to MAD
.د.م0.4113163286
|1 NX to MXN
$0.870604756