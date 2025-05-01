Nyzo Price (NYZO)
The live price of Nyzo (NYZO) today is 0.00458457 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 107.48K USD. NYZO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Nyzo Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Nyzo price change within the day is +1.68%
- It has a circulating supply of 23.44M USD
During today, the price change of Nyzo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nyzo to USD was $ +0.0011579798.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nyzo to USD was $ +0.0018887213.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nyzo to USD was $ +0.000650757606398021.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.68%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0011579798
|+25.26%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0018887213
|+41.20%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000650757606398021
|+16.54%
Discover the latest price analysis of Nyzo: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.02%
+1.68%
-22.88%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Nyzo is an open-source, highly decentralized, democratic, and highly efficient blockchain. The block time is seven seconds, and the system scales well to high transaction volumes. This is not like most of the new coins you see: this is not a derivative of another project, and it is not just a few new features or a slight design change from other projects. This is all-new code, built from the ground up to be the most efficient, most democratic, easiest-to-use cryptocurrency in the world.
