OceanFi Price (OCF)
The live price of OceanFi (OCF) today is 0.104392 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. OCF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key OceanFi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- OceanFi price change within the day is 0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the OCF to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate OCF price information.
During today, the price change of OceanFi to USD was $ 0.0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of OceanFi to USD was $ -0.0244565193.
In the past 60 days, the price change of OceanFi to USD was $ -0.0419001302.
In the past 90 days, the price change of OceanFi to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0244565193
|-23.42%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0419001302
|-40.13%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of OceanFi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
0.00%
-5.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
## What Is OceanFi? OceanFi is an extensive fitness ecosystem, encompassing a Fitness App, a wide array of Innovative Integrations, Social Wellness Features, DeFi Components, a layer-1 Solution, the Fitness Metaverse, and an AI Trainer portal. Seamlessly merging sports science with cutting-edge technology and AI-driven algorithms, OceanFi delivers a diverse range of services and experiences tailored for fitness enthusiasts while incentivizing and rewarding their performance to foster a sustainable and fulfilling community ## What makes OceanFi Unique? 1, Tech Integration AI-Powered Personalization: - AI & IOT Integration: The heart of OceanFi lies in its AI tracking system. This AI learns from user preferences and performance, tailoring workouts to specific goals and progress. - AI Trainer: Personalized wellness is the key to unlocking your full potential. With real-time tracking, instant feedback, personalized recommendations, progress tracking, convenience, and empowerment functions, it's a game-changer in your wellness journey. Privacy & Data Management: This extends from the physical world to the immersive metaverse, ensuring that our users can readily access and monetize their valuable data, all while maintaining their privacy. Defi features & Blockchain Integration: Whether you're earning tokens through exercise, participating in DeFi practices, providing liquidity, shaping the platform's governance, or owning NFTs, OceanFi's DeFi ecosystem is a powerful extension of your financial toolkit. Layer-1 Solutions: Our integration of Layer-1 solutions represents a significant stride in enhancing the efficiency, scalability, and sustainability of our platfo 2, OceanFi breaks down motivational barriers by fostering a supportive social environment and incentivizing participation, transforming fitness into a social experience. - Vibrant Social Elements Fostering Interaction - Group Workouts and Challenge - Educational Center, Trainer, and Expert Interaction
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 OCF to VND
₫2,747.07548
|1 OCF to AUD
A$0.16285152
|1 OCF to GBP
￡0.078294
|1 OCF to EUR
€0.09186496
|1 OCF to USD
$0.104392
|1 OCF to MYR
RM0.44992952
|1 OCF to TRY
₺4.01282848
|1 OCF to JPY
¥15.09821496
|1 OCF to RUB
₽8.54239736
|1 OCF to INR
₹8.83469496
|1 OCF to IDR
Rp1,739.86597072
|1 OCF to KRW
₩149.13127944
|1 OCF to PHP
₱5.82716144
|1 OCF to EGP
￡E.5.3083332
|1 OCF to BRL
R$0.59190264
|1 OCF to CAD
C$0.14406096
|1 OCF to BDT
৳12.7253848
|1 OCF to NGN
₦167.56273096
|1 OCF to UAH
₴4.3427072
|1 OCF to VES
Bs8.977712
|1 OCF to PKR
Rs29.43019264
|1 OCF to KZT
₸53.72638672
|1 OCF to THB
฿3.49504416
|1 OCF to TWD
NT$3.34680752
|1 OCF to AED
د.إ0.38311864
|1 OCF to CHF
Fr0.08560144
|1 OCF to HKD
HK$0.809038
|1 OCF to MAD
.د.م0.96666992
|1 OCF to MXN
$2.04817104