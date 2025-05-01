Ocelex Price (OCX)
The live price of Ocelex (OCX) today is 0.00365599 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 41.79K USD. OCX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ocelex Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Ocelex price change within the day is -0.20%
- It has a circulating supply of 11.43M USD
During today, the price change of Ocelex to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ocelex to USD was $ -0.0009459022.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ocelex to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ocelex to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.20%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0009459022
|-25.87%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Ocelex: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.58%
-0.20%
-5.55%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Ocelex democratizes sophisticated liquidity strategies, seamlessly connecting everyday traders with expert-level capabilities. The platform features a competitive ecosystem of Automated Liquidity Managers (ALMs) and strategists, all striving to optimize returns, minimize risks like impermanent loss, and boost overall efficiency for every user. Concentrated liquidity positions provided by ALMs are meticulously optimized for maximum fee generation and minimal slippage, facilitating a smooth trading experience. The integration with professional liquidity strategists ensures the effective management of rewards distribution and liquidity, providing active management to enhance fee returns.
