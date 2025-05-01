ODEM Price (ODE)
The live price of ODEM (ODE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 127.00K USD. ODE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ODEM Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ODEM price change within the day is +2.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 221.95M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ODE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ODE price information.
During today, the price change of ODEM to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ODEM to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ODEM to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ODEM to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+145.09%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+82.54%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ODEM: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.04%
+2.00%
+145.07%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ODEM, or On-Demand Education Marketplace, is a blockchain-based distributed network that allows university students to seamlessly interact with their professors and academic partners. Through the creation of nuanced digital channels, ODEM makes it possible for users to come together to raise the quality of accessible education at a reasonable cost. Additionally, the ODEM platform allows qualified and trusted individuals from across the global education scene to create customized curriculum that can help students gain practical knowledge about the market at large and allow them to gain hands-on experience within various industrial sectors. Not only that, ODEM provides students with more choices for housing, transportation, and other necessities, thereby allowing international as well as local students to take ownership of their educations. ODEM connects students with various educational hubs via a smart contract-based payment platform. As a result, academic scholars can interact directly with one another and participate in the exchange of education and learning, without the involvement of intermediaries. This service allows users to access custom-designed courses and educational programs that can help them find a curriculum that meets their particular needs. Unlike the educational model used by online service providers such as Coursera and Khan Academy, where all teacher-student interaction is maintained virtually, ODEM creates customized in-person educational programs that prepare students for real-world jobs and businesses. According to the official whitepaper, the majority of ODEM’s current offerings are onsite educational experiences. Richard Maaghul is the CEO of this venture. He has been in the startup domain for over two decades and has been involved with a number of emerging/disruptive technologies in the past. In addition to co-founding ODEM.IO, Rich has been involved with Chevron Corporation as an executive. William Bayrd II is the COO of this project. According to his LinkedIn profile, Bill is the founder of three companies, including big-name establishments such as Excelorators Inc. Bill possesses a D.Pharma from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. Michael Zargham is the Chief Backend Engineer for ODEM. He holds a Ph.D in Systems Engineering with a specialization in decentralized systems. Also worth mentioning is the fact that Michael possesses more than a decade’s worth of experience in domains such as digital systems and disruptive technology. To invest in this company, we will have to buy its ODEM tokens. They are ERC20 Ethereum-based tokens which can be used on the educational platform to trade for educational services. You will be able to buy the ODEM tokens during the Initial Coin Offering (ICO) as the pre-sale was already finished in December 2017. The sale will begin on February 17 and it will last until March 19. We will be able to use ETH to buy the tokens and you can store them in any Ethereum wallet. The tokens will be distributed as soon as the sale is finished.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ODE to VND
₫--
|1 ODE to AUD
A$--
|1 ODE to GBP
￡--
|1 ODE to EUR
€--
|1 ODE to USD
$--
|1 ODE to MYR
RM--
|1 ODE to TRY
₺--
|1 ODE to JPY
¥--
|1 ODE to RUB
₽--
|1 ODE to INR
₹--
|1 ODE to IDR
Rp--
|1 ODE to KRW
₩--
|1 ODE to PHP
₱--
|1 ODE to EGP
￡E.--
|1 ODE to BRL
R$--
|1 ODE to CAD
C$--
|1 ODE to BDT
৳--
|1 ODE to NGN
₦--
|1 ODE to UAH
₴--
|1 ODE to VES
Bs--
|1 ODE to PKR
Rs--
|1 ODE to KZT
₸--
|1 ODE to THB
฿--
|1 ODE to TWD
NT$--
|1 ODE to AED
د.إ--
|1 ODE to CHF
Fr--
|1 ODE to HKD
HK$--
|1 ODE to MAD
.د.م--
|1 ODE to MXN
$--