Offshift Price (XFT)
The live price of Offshift (XFT) today is 0.078463 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 790.34K USD. XFT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Offshift Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Offshift price change within the day is -0.39%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.07M USD
During today, the price change of Offshift to USD was $ -0.00030875924720227.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Offshift to USD was $ -0.0043364303.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Offshift to USD was $ -0.0201314559.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Offshift to USD was $ -0.0881604752510238.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00030875924720227
|-0.39%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0043364303
|-5.52%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0201314559
|-25.65%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0881604752510238
|-52.90%
Discover the latest price analysis of Offshift: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.92%
-0.39%
-3.84%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Offshift is pioneering Private Decentralized Finance (PriFi) on Ethereum Layer 1. Offshift's second generation platform, [Offshift Momiji](https://v2.offshift.io), is now live. Momiji allows users to shift from the protocol's native token, XFT, into completely private zkAssets, all while remaining on Ethereum Layer 1. Offshift delegates various decision making powers and responsibilities to its community via the Offshift DAO.
