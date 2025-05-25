Open Stablecoin Index Price (OPEN)
The live price of Open Stablecoin Index (OPEN) today is 1.46 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 399.08K USD. OPEN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Open Stablecoin Index Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Open Stablecoin Index price change within the day is +0.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 273.71K USD
Get real-time price updates of the OPEN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate OPEN price information.
During today, the price change of Open Stablecoin Index to USD was $ +0.00018767.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Open Stablecoin Index to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Open Stablecoin Index to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Open Stablecoin Index to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00018767
|+0.01%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Open Stablecoin Index: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.01%
+0.88%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Open Stablecoin Index ($OPEN) is an equal-weight index tracking leading stablecoin-networks advancing transparency, composability, and user-led governance. Included protocols are be evaluated on verifiable asset-backing, peg design, mint/redeem logic, safety mechanisms, yield-sharing, and decentralized control. Stablecoins have exploded, yet they only make up just ~1% of the $22T U.S. M2—and touch only 1.3% of Earth each month. The Open Stablecoin Index is here to track the frontier: part index, part knowledge graph, part coordination layer.
