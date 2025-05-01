OpenEden TBILL Price (TBILL)
The live price of OpenEden TBILL (TBILL) today is 1.1 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. TBILL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key OpenEden TBILL Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.00 USD
- OpenEden TBILL price change within the day is 0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of OpenEden TBILL to USD was $ 0.0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of OpenEden TBILL to USD was $ +0.0034142900.
In the past 60 days, the price change of OpenEden TBILL to USD was $ +0.0069441900.
In the past 90 days, the price change of OpenEden TBILL to USD was $ +0.0092198.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0034142900
|+0.31%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0069441900
|+0.63%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0092198
|+0.85%
Discover the latest price analysis of OpenEden TBILL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
0.00%
+0.06%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The OpenEden TBILL Vault is a smart-contract vault for U.S. Treasury Bills. Investing into the TBILL Vault provides exposure to the U.S. risk-free rate on-chain. The TBILL token is a prospectus-based token backed by short-term U.S. Treasury Bills. It is an EIP-20-compliant representation of stablecoin balances supplied to the OpenEden TBILL Vault. By depositing USDC and minting TBILL tokens, an investor will have legal rights to the redemption value of all the assets (Treasury Bills, USDC, and fiat USD) held within the Vault, proportional to the amount of TBILL tokens the investor holds relative to the total outstanding supply of TBILL tokens. The TBILL token is issued by Hill Lights International (“HLI”), a professional fund established under the British Virgin Island Securities and Investment Business Act 2010. The underlying portfolio of Treasury Bills are held by HLI via a bankruptcy-remote and wholly-owned special purpose vehicle, OpenEden Cayman Limited (“OCL”), with segregated accounts in regulated and qualified custodians. OpenEden Pte Ltd (“OEPL”), the investment manager of OCL, is a registered fund management company regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore under the Jurisdiction of the Republic of Singapore, and is responsible for managing the Treasury Bills portfolio. A small portion of underlying assets are held in USDC and fiat USD for liquidity purposes. TBILL tokens are currently only available to Accredited Investors from U.S. and non-U.S. jurisdictions who are required to undergo mandatory KYC and AML screening during the subscription process. Transfers of TBILL tokens are only restricted to the whitelisted wallets of Accredited Investors.
|1 TBILL to VND
₫28,946.5
|1 TBILL to AUD
A$1.716
|1 TBILL to GBP
￡0.825
|1 TBILL to EUR
€0.968
|1 TBILL to USD
$1.1
|1 TBILL to MYR
RM4.741
|1 TBILL to TRY
₺42.284
|1 TBILL to JPY
¥159.115
|1 TBILL to RUB
₽90.002
|1 TBILL to INR
₹93.093
|1 TBILL to IDR
Rp18,333.326
|1 TBILL to KRW
₩1,571.427
|1 TBILL to PHP
₱61.402
|1 TBILL to EGP
￡E.55.924
|1 TBILL to BRL
R$6.237
|1 TBILL to CAD
C$1.518
|1 TBILL to BDT
৳134.09
|1 TBILL to NGN
₦1,765.643
|1 TBILL to UAH
₴45.76
|1 TBILL to VES
Bs94.6
|1 TBILL to PKR
Rs310.112
|1 TBILL to KZT
₸566.126
|1 TBILL to THB
฿36.828
|1 TBILL to TWD
NT$35.266
|1 TBILL to AED
د.إ4.037
|1 TBILL to CHF
Fr0.902
|1 TBILL to HKD
HK$8.525
|1 TBILL to MAD
.د.م10.186
|1 TBILL to MXN
$21.582