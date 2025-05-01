Orange Price (ORA)
The live price of Orange (ORA) today is 0.077183 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 8.34K USD. ORA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Orange Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Orange price change within the day is +0.29%
- It has a circulating supply of 108.04K USD
Get real-time price updates of the ORA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ORA price information.
During today, the price change of Orange to USD was $ +0.0002257.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Orange to USD was $ +0.0058748689.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Orange to USD was $ -0.0305896836.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Orange to USD was $ -0.12294942350186244.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0002257
|+0.29%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0058748689
|+7.61%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0305896836
|-39.63%
|90 Days
|$ -0.12294942350186244
|-61.43%
Discover the latest price analysis of Orange: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.43%
+0.29%
+4.50%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Orange (ticker: ORA) is a powerful and cutting-edge digital asset that stands out in the Algorand blockchain as a mineable Algorand Standard Asset (ASA). It operates with the same pioneering principles as Bitcoin (ticker: BTC), enabling a decentralized, competitive environment where participants can mine coins without relying on any central authority. This vital feature fosters trust and transparency, ensuring that users can engage with confidence. Governed by a robust open-source smart contract, Orange guarantees that all operations are executed under clear and verifiable rules, solidifying its position in the cryptocurrency landscape. The mining process of Orange actively encourages participation from a diverse group of miners, all vying for the opportunity to earn newly minted tokens. This model not only promotes a fair competition but also enhances the network's security and decentralization. Each successful mining operation plays a crucial role in validating transactions and safeguarding the blockchain's integrity. This foundational mechanism ensures that the network remains secure and reliable, regardless of external factors. One of the defining advantages of the Orange token is its unwavering support for the Algorand ecosystem. Unlike many cryptocurrencies that operate in isolation, Orange is intricately woven into the fabric of Algorand, playing a crucial role in its sustainability and growth. Each transaction made with the Orange token contributes to the Algorand sink fees wallet through transaction fees. This strategic allocation is not just beneficial; it is essential for the future of the network as these fees are meticulously directed to reward node runners—an indispensable part of the blockchain infrastructure. Reward staking is a potent mechanism that incentivizes node operators to participate actively in the Algorand network. By compensating these key players, the network maintains its efficiency and security, enabling rapid and reliable transaction processing. Orange's contributions to this ecosystem are pivotal in ensuring that Algorand's infrastructure thrives while simultaneously energizing the community of users and developers. In summary, the Orange token is more than just a cryptocurrency; it is a vital force within the Algorand ecosystem that is designed to enhance decentralization and trust. By aligning the interests of miners and node runners, Orange drives the sustainable advancement of Algorand while providing a secure, dependable platform for all users. As the cryptocurrency sector evolves, assets like Orange will be at the forefront of innovation, leading the charge for collaboration within decentralized networks.
|1 ORA to VND
₫2,031.070645
|1 ORA to AUD
A$0.12040548
|1 ORA to GBP
￡0.05788725
|1 ORA to EUR
€0.06792104
|1 ORA to USD
$0.077183
