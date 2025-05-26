Orki USDK Price (USDK)
The live price of Orki USDK (USDK) today is 1.023 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. USDK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Orki USDK Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Orki USDK price change within the day is +0.13%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the USDK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate USDK price information.
During today, the price change of Orki USDK to USD was $ +0.00132178.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Orki USDK to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Orki USDK to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Orki USDK to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00132178
|+0.13%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Orki USDK: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.31%
+0.13%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Orki Finance is a decentralized stablecoin protocol native to Swellchain, a restaking-focused Layer 2 built on the OP Superchain. The protocol is an exclusive fork of Liquity V2, enabling users to mint USDK—a USD-pegged stablecoin—by depositing yield-bearing collateral such as liquid staking tokens (LSTs) and liquid restaked tokens (LRTs). Orki Finance is designed to provide capital efficiency, risk diversification, and seamless integration with the broader Superchain ecosystem, offering users a permissionless and non-custodial way to access stable liquidity while retaining exposure to staking rewards.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 USDK to VND
₫26,230.743
|1 USDK to AUD
A$1.56519
|1 USDK to GBP
￡0.74679
|1 USDK to EUR
€0.89001
|1 USDK to USD
$1.023
|1 USDK to MYR
RM4.32729
|1 USDK to TRY
₺39.77424
|1 USDK to JPY
¥145.82865
|1 USDK to RUB
₽81.15459
|1 USDK to INR
₹87.02661
|1 USDK to IDR
Rp16,499.99769
|1 USDK to KRW
₩1,397.54076
|1 USDK to PHP
₱56.61282
|1 USDK to EGP
￡E.51.02724
|1 USDK to BRL
R$5.76972
|1 USDK to CAD
C$1.40151
|1 USDK to BDT
৳124.64232
|1 USDK to NGN
₦1,626.38586
|1 USDK to UAH
₴42.47496
|1 USDK to VES
Bs96.162
|1 USDK to PKR
Rs288.40416
|1 USDK to KZT
₸523.2645
|1 USDK to THB
฿33.23727
|1 USDK to TWD
NT$30.65931
|1 USDK to AED
د.إ3.75441
|1 USDK to CHF
Fr0.83886
|1 USDK to HKD
HK$8.01009
|1 USDK to MAD
.د.م9.40137
|1 USDK to MXN
$19.68252