ParagonsDAO Price (PDT)
The live price of ParagonsDAO (PDT) today is 0.03038768 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.77M USD. PDT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ParagonsDAO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ParagonsDAO price change within the day is -0.93%
- It has a circulating supply of 124.20M USD
During today, the price change of ParagonsDAO to USD was $ -0.00028616859148926.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ParagonsDAO to USD was $ -0.0055485654.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ParagonsDAO to USD was $ -0.0103908848.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ParagonsDAO to USD was $ -0.06601304592782202.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00028616859148926
|-0.93%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0055485654
|-18.25%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0103908848
|-34.19%
|90 Days
|$ -0.06601304592782202
|-68.47%
Discover the latest price analysis of ParagonsDAO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.19%
-0.93%
-6.82%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
We’re an economic and social partner-DAO to promising blockchain-powered gaming ecosystems. Formerly known as ParallelDAO, our focus at launch is the ground-breaking Parallel TCG. Harnessing the PDT token, holders control DAO-held assets (Masterpieces, Catalyst Drives, Prime Keys, etc.) while collectively participating in governance and growth by hosting tournaments, sponsoring players, creating content and anything else decided by the DAO. Paragons’ intentions are to add value to Parallel (and later other ecosystems), helping them gain user base growth via strategic partnerships within the NFT and DeFi communities. While the game is in its infancy, growing a strong community is paramount; this is where giving access (otherwise restricted to whales) to a wider audience will enfranchise new users and inspire greater participation. From here, the community of Paragons decide what this DAO becomes. Help us lead the way, become a Paragon today!
|1 PDT to VND
₫799.6517992
|1 PDT to AUD
A$0.047100904
|1 PDT to GBP
￡0.02279076
|1 PDT to EUR
€0.0267411584
|1 PDT to USD
$0.03038768
|1 PDT to MYR
RM0.1309709008
|1 PDT to TRY
₺1.1705334336
|1 PDT to JPY
¥4.3445266096
|1 PDT to RUB
₽2.4927013904
|1 PDT to INR
₹2.569278344
|1 PDT to IDR
Rp506.4611307488
|1 PDT to KRW
₩43.28725016
|1 PDT to PHP
₱1.6947209136
|1 PDT to EGP
￡E.1.5443018976
|1 PDT to BRL
R$0.1722981456
|1 PDT to CAD
C$0.0416311216
|1 PDT to BDT
৳3.6930147504
|1 PDT to NGN
₦48.6980804608
|1 PDT to UAH
₴1.2613925968
|1 PDT to VES
Bs2.61334048
|1 PDT to PKR
Rs8.5428884784
|1 PDT to KZT
₸15.5195959296
|1 PDT to THB
฿1.0167717728
|1 PDT to TWD
NT$0.9736212672
|1 PDT to AED
د.إ0.1115227856
|1 PDT to CHF
Fr0.0249178976
|1 PDT to HKD
HK$0.23550452
|1 PDT to MAD
.د.م0.2813899168
|1 PDT to MXN
$0.595598528