PDX Coin Price (PDX)
The live price of PDX Coin (PDX) today is 209.31 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PDX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PDX Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- PDX Coin price change within the day is -2.17%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of PDX Coin to USD was $ -4.6511896481459.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PDX Coin to USD was $ +23.7648480900.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PDX Coin to USD was $ +388.9402606200.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PDX Coin to USD was $ +136.12189583892959.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -4.6511896481459
|-2.17%
|30 Days
|$ +23.7648480900
|+11.35%
|60 Days
|$ +388.9402606200
|+185.82%
|90 Days
|$ +136.12189583892959
|+185.99%
Discover the latest price analysis of PDX Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.94%
-2.17%
+0.28%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PDX is a digital currency that is at the core of a powerful new banking and financial services ecosystem
|1 PDX to VND
₫5,366,917.71
|1 PDX to AUD
A$322.3374
|1 PDX to GBP
￡154.8894
|1 PDX to EUR
€184.1928
|1 PDX to USD
$209.31
|1 PDX to MYR
RM885.3813
|1 PDX to TRY
₺8,169.3693
|1 PDX to JPY
¥29,887.3749
|1 PDX to RUB
₽16,638.0519
|1 PDX to INR
₹17,839.4913
|1 PDX to IDR
Rp3,431,310.9264
|1 PDX to KRW
₩286,331.8938
|1 PDX to PHP
₱11,574.843
|1 PDX to EGP
￡E.10,442.4759
|1 PDX to BRL
R$1,188.8808
|1 PDX to CAD
C$286.7547
|1 PDX to BDT
৳25,502.3304
|1 PDX to NGN
₦332,765.2242
|1 PDX to UAH
₴8,690.5512
|1 PDX to VES
Bs19,675.14
|1 PDX to PKR
Rs59,008.6752
|1 PDX to KZT
₸107,062.065
|1 PDX to THB
฿6,802.575
|1 PDX to TWD
NT$6,281.3931
|1 PDX to AED
د.إ768.1677
|1 PDX to CHF
Fr171.6342
|1 PDX to HKD
HK$1,638.8973
|1 PDX to MAD
.د.م1,923.5589
|1 PDX to MXN
$4,037.5899