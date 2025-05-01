Peapods Finance Price (PEAS)
The live price of Peapods Finance (PEAS) today is 2.68 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 26.41M USD. PEAS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Peapods Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Peapods Finance price change within the day is -6.40%
- It has a circulating supply of 9.94M USD
Get real-time price updates of the PEAS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PEAS price information.
During today, the price change of Peapods Finance to USD was $ -0.1835248080165.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Peapods Finance to USD was $ -0.9712689840.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Peapods Finance to USD was $ -0.3209693960.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Peapods Finance to USD was $ -4.04697069144513.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.1835248080165
|-6.40%
|30 Days
|$ -0.9712689840
|-36.24%
|60 Days
|$ -0.3209693960
|-11.97%
|90 Days
|$ -4.04697069144513
|-60.16%
Discover the latest price analysis of Peapods Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.07%
-6.40%
-8.90%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The first fully decentralized on-chain yield-bearing index funds, or "pods" Get broad crypto exposure from blue chips to microcaps and earn real yield powered by market volatility and arbitrage. Simply wrap or buy into a pod, provide liquidity, sit back, relax, and earn PEAS forever.
