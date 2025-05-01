What is Pearl (PEARL)

What is Pearl? Pearl is Polygon's native liquidity layer, prioritizing RWAs, and promoting value generation. Pearl provides a liquidity solution for both new and existing protocols, solving liquidity challenges while also serving as an efficient solution to long-term liquidity incentivization. Pearl is owned by its users—protocols and investors—with their collective contributions helping to establish Pearl as one of DeFi’s premier AMMs. In an economy that's decentralized and open-source. What is PEARL? PEARL (ERC-20) is the main utility token for Pearl. PEARL is used as a reward to incentivize liquidity providers to optimize trading conditions. Users who add liquidity and stake LP tokens earn PEARL. What is vePEARL? vePEARL (ERC-721 NFT) is the vote-escrowed version of PEARL. Users can lock i.e. vote-escrow their PEARL tokens for up to 2 years to get vePEARL, giving them the power to vote on the platform's gauges, which control how emissions are allocated to the various liquidity pools on Pearl. The longer the lock, the higher the amount of voting power received.

Pearl (PEARL) Resource Whitepaper Official Website