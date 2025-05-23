Pencils Protocol Price (DAPP)
The live price of Pencils Protocol (DAPP) today is 0.01014026 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DAPP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Pencils Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Pencils Protocol price change within the day is -3.33%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the DAPP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DAPP price information.
During today, the price change of Pencils Protocol to USD was $ -0.00034963784467912.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pencils Protocol to USD was $ -0.0026070081.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pencils Protocol to USD was $ -0.0063521965.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pencils Protocol to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00034963784467912
|-3.33%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0026070081
|-25.70%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0063521965
|-62.64%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Pencils Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+3.33%
-3.33%
-9.05%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Pencils Protocol is the next-gen decentralized platform that offers auction services for blockchain native assets and RWAs, along with unified and leveraged yield aggregation services for users to maximize asset utilization.Pencils Protocol also serve as Scroll native gateway for liquid staking and restaking assets. Powered by Scroll, Pencils Protocol redefines the Layer-2 sectors by utilizing Scroll’s zero-knowledge technology. We focus on scalable and private DeFi services, enhancing yield aggregation and farming. By leveraging the synergy between our launchpad and farming solutions, we aim to become the primary TVL gateway for the Scroll ecosystem.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 DAPP to VND
₫260.00640666
|1 DAPP to AUD
A$0.0156160004
|1 DAPP to GBP
￡0.0075037924
|1 DAPP to EUR
€0.0089234288
|1 DAPP to USD
$0.01014026
|1 DAPP to MYR
RM0.0428932998
|1 DAPP to TRY
₺0.3956729452
|1 DAPP to JPY
¥1.4469136994
|1 DAPP to RUB
₽0.8060492674
|1 DAPP to INR
₹0.8638487494
|1 DAPP to IDR
Rp166.2337438944
|1 DAPP to KRW
₩13.8528119912
|1 DAPP to PHP
₱0.561263391
|1 DAPP to EGP
￡E.0.505998974
|1 DAPP to BRL
R$0.0574952742
|1 DAPP to CAD
C$0.0138921562
|1 DAPP to BDT
৳1.2354892784
|1 DAPP to NGN
₦16.1211881532
|1 DAPP to UAH
₴0.4210235952
|1 DAPP to VES
Bs0.95318444
|1 DAPP to PKR
Rs2.8587420992
|1 DAPP to KZT
₸5.18674299
|1 DAPP to THB
฿0.3293556448
|1 DAPP to TWD
NT$0.3035993844
|1 DAPP to AED
د.إ0.0372147542
|1 DAPP to CHF
Fr0.0083150132
|1 DAPP to HKD
HK$0.0793982358
|1 DAPP to MAD
.د.م0.0931889894
|1 DAPP to MXN
$0.1956056154