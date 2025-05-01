Penguin Finance Price (PEFI)
The live price of Penguin Finance (PEFI) today is 0.00745849 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 142.89K USD. PEFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Penguin Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Penguin Finance price change within the day is -3.89%
- It has a circulating supply of 19.16M USD
During today, the price change of Penguin Finance to USD was $ -0.000302424212596379.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Penguin Finance to USD was $ -0.0009296657.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Penguin Finance to USD was $ -0.0022910154.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Penguin Finance to USD was $ -0.001073431539011358.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000302424212596379
|-3.89%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0009296657
|-12.46%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0022910154
|-30.71%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001073431539011358
|-12.58%
Discover the latest price analysis of Penguin Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.30%
-3.89%
-15.73%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Penguin Finance is a yield farming and staking DeFi application built on the Avalanche Network. Our Igloos (Yield Farms) allow you to stake your Pangolin liquidity provider (LP) tokens within the PeFi ecosystem in order to receive a percentage of all $PEFI rewards that are distributed by the network. The PenguinToken ($PEFI) is the lifeblood of the Penguin Finance Ecosystem. Penguins are able to stake their tokens to receive both staking rewards and fees that are collected by applications within the Penguin Finance Ecosystem. Rather than being purely speculative, PEFI's value is derived from the fees that are collected from the protocol's users and its utility within PeFi, as well as burning mechanisms. PEFI tokens will have a wide arrange of applications ranging from their use in custom yield farming strategies, our upcoming ultra low-fee Prediction Markets, NFTs, and the famed Penguin Arena.
