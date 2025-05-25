PEON Price (PEON)
The live price of PEON (PEON) today is 0.0000944 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 94.42K USD. PEON to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PEON Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- PEON price change within the day is -5.37%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the PEON to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PEON price information.
During today, the price change of PEON to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PEON to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PEON to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PEON to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.37%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of PEON: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.84%
-5.37%
-4.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Peon is not just a memecoin, it’s a movement built by real builders. Born from the OG Peon NFT community on Avalanche, $PEON celebrates the relentless spirit of those who never stop smashing. Before the token even launched, we built: an on-chain presale game meme competitions with AI staking for NFTs Peon AI Agent for trading on our site full ecosystem tools and a loyal tribe of smashers We merge memes, tech, and community with zero fluff, just raw, verified SMASH. This is the token of the werkers. For those who grind while others just talk. Smash never stops.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PEON to VND
₫2.4205104
|1 PEON to AUD
A$0.000144432
|1 PEON to GBP
￡0.000068912
|1 PEON to EUR
€0.000082128
|1 PEON to USD
$0.0000944
|1 PEON to MYR
RM0.000399312
|1 PEON to TRY
₺0.003670272
|1 PEON to JPY
¥0.01345672
|1 PEON to RUB
₽0.007501968
|1 PEON to INR
₹0.008030608
|1 PEON to IDR
Rp1.522580432
|1 PEON to KRW
₩0.128961728
|1 PEON to PHP
₱0.005224096
|1 PEON to EGP
￡E.0.004708672
|1 PEON to BRL
R$0.000532416
|1 PEON to CAD
C$0.000129328
|1 PEON to BDT
৳0.011501696
|1 PEON to NGN
₦0.150079008
|1 PEON to UAH
₴0.003919488
|1 PEON to VES
Bs0.0088736
|1 PEON to PKR
Rs0.026613248
|1 PEON to KZT
₸0.0482856
|1 PEON to THB
฿0.003067056
|1 PEON to TWD
NT$0.002829168
|1 PEON to AED
د.إ0.000346448
|1 PEON to CHF
Fr0.000077408
|1 PEON to HKD
HK$0.000739152
|1 PEON to MAD
.د.م0.000867536
|1 PEON to MXN
$0.001816256