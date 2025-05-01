PER Project Price (PER)
The live price of PER Project (PER) today is 0.001857 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.11M USD. PER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PER Project Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- PER Project price change within the day is -0.82%
- It has a circulating supply of 600.00M USD
During today, the price change of PER Project to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PER Project to USD was $ -0.0001222106.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PER Project to USD was $ -0.0004242931.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PER Project to USD was $ -0.0019179754109945494.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.82%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001222106
|-6.58%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0004242931
|-22.84%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0019179754109945494
|-50.80%
Discover the latest price analysis of PER Project: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.08%
-0.82%
-7.43%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Digital asset used as a point system on Autonomous advertisement platform SUPER COMMUNITY and Digital asset community CIS community by PER ecosystem.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PER to VND
₫48.866955
|1 PER to AUD
A$0.00287835
|1 PER to GBP
￡0.00139275
|1 PER to EUR
€0.00163416
|1 PER to USD
$0.001857
|1 PER to MYR
RM0.00800367
|1 PER to TRY
₺0.07153164
|1 PER to JPY
¥0.26549529
|1 PER to RUB
₽0.15232971
|1 PER to INR
₹0.15700935
|1 PER to IDR
Rp30.94998762
|1 PER to KRW
₩2.6452965
|1 PER to PHP
₱0.10356489
|1 PER to EGP
￡E.0.09437274
|1 PER to BRL
R$0.01052919
|1 PER to CAD
C$0.00254409
|1 PER to BDT
৳0.22568121
|1 PER to NGN
₦2.97595392
|1 PER to UAH
₴0.07708407
|1 PER to VES
Bs0.159702
|1 PER to PKR
Rs0.52205841
|1 PER to KZT
₸0.94840704
|1 PER to THB
฿0.06213522
|1 PER to TWD
NT$0.05949828
|1 PER to AED
د.إ0.00681519
|1 PER to CHF
Fr0.00152274
|1 PER to HKD
HK$0.01439175
|1 PER to MAD
.د.م0.01719582
|1 PER to MXN
$0.0363972