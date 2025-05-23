Perpy Finance Price (PRY)
The live price of Perpy Finance (PRY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PRY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Perpy Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.05 USD
- Perpy Finance price change within the day is +0.02%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the PRY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PRY price information.
During today, the price change of Perpy Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Perpy Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Perpy Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Perpy Finance to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.02%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+15.76%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-10.48%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Perpy Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.02%
-0.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Perpy is a fully on-chain protocol allowing access to social trading on decentralized perpetual exchanges What makes your project unique? Our copy trading solution is built on top of GMX via a set of smart contracts. As an Investor, Perpy allows you to copy the most successful traders and as a Trader, Perpy allows you to monetize your trading skills by getting a performance fee from your investors. Perpy offers full transparency on the traders performance as well as how the strategies are structured and operated. Moreover, the architecture of our smart contracts ensures that your assets are safe and secure, your money goes where you want it to, whenever you want it. Differentiators from our only competitors STFX: ✅ Persistent vaults (No need to re-enter a vault after a trade, you can enjoy the ride with your trader as long as you wish) ✅ Customizable performance fees for traders (adapt your fee to market conditions, your reputation, …) ✅ No fundraising period (create your vault in a few clicks, start trading and attract investors' money) ✅ No funds lockup (get in or out when you want) ✅ Strategy privacy (no trade disclosure in advance) ✅ Seamless trading engine, best-in-class UI History of your project. June 2022 start of work on smart contracts Beta live on November 2022 Successfull Public sale on march 2023 What’s next for your project? Integration of major partner perp dex like gains (gtrade), Level Finance add vault on forex, stocks, commodities Lens integration for social aspect Dao treasury tools management on perpetual What can your token be used for? $PRY is the native token of Perpy, it has a hard capped supply of 1 billion units and has deflationary properties over time. $PRY is designed as a 100% Real Yield token that serves many key functions within Perpy. Real Yields, Fee rebates, Lens interaction, Gouvernance, Vault advertising,
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PRY to VND
₫--
|1 PRY to AUD
A$--
|1 PRY to GBP
￡--
|1 PRY to EUR
€--
|1 PRY to USD
$--
|1 PRY to MYR
RM--
|1 PRY to TRY
₺--
|1 PRY to JPY
¥--
|1 PRY to RUB
₽--
|1 PRY to INR
₹--
|1 PRY to IDR
Rp--
|1 PRY to KRW
₩--
|1 PRY to PHP
₱--
|1 PRY to EGP
￡E.--
|1 PRY to BRL
R$--
|1 PRY to CAD
C$--
|1 PRY to BDT
৳--
|1 PRY to NGN
₦--
|1 PRY to UAH
₴--
|1 PRY to VES
Bs--
|1 PRY to PKR
Rs--
|1 PRY to KZT
₸--
|1 PRY to THB
฿--
|1 PRY to TWD
NT$--
|1 PRY to AED
د.إ--
|1 PRY to CHF
Fr--
|1 PRY to HKD
HK$--
|1 PRY to MAD
.د.م--
|1 PRY to MXN
$--