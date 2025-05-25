Pesto the Baby King Penguin Price (PESTO)
The live price of Pesto the Baby King Penguin (PESTO) today is 0.0011527 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.15M USD. PESTO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Pesto the Baby King Penguin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Pesto the Baby King Penguin price change within the day is -0.11%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.87M USD
Get real-time price updates of the PESTO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PESTO price information.
During today, the price change of Pesto the Baby King Penguin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pesto the Baby King Penguin to USD was $ +0.0014745445.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pesto the Baby King Penguin to USD was $ +0.0011432548.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pesto the Baby King Penguin to USD was $ +0.0004356874217079542.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.11%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0014745445
|+127.92%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0011432548
|+99.18%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0004356874217079542
|+60.76%
Discover the latest price analysis of Pesto the Baby King Penguin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.14%
-0.11%
+15.93%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Pesto is a unique cryptocurrency inspired by the adorable baby king penguin recently born in Melbourne. As a community-driven project, Pesto aims to celebrate and highlight the cuteness and charm of this little penguin. Our mission is to bring people together around this symbol of joy, while fostering a fun and positive environment within the crypto space. With Pesto, we combine the innovation of blockchain with the irresistible appeal of one of nature's cutest creatures. Join us as we build a community where cuteness and technology collide!
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PESTO to VND
₫29.5563807
|1 PESTO to AUD
A$0.001763631
|1 PESTO to GBP
￡0.000841471
|1 PESTO to EUR
€0.001002849
|1 PESTO to USD
$0.0011527
|1 PESTO to MYR
RM0.004875921
|1 PESTO to TRY
₺0.044816976
|1 PESTO to JPY
¥0.164317385
|1 PESTO to RUB
₽0.091605069
|1 PESTO to INR
₹0.098060189
|1 PESTO to IDR
Rp18.591932881
|1 PESTO to KRW
₩1.574726524
|1 PESTO to PHP
₱0.063790418
|1 PESTO to EGP
￡E.0.057496676
|1 PESTO to BRL
R$0.006501228
|1 PESTO to CAD
C$0.001579199
|1 PESTO to BDT
৳0.140444968
|1 PESTO to NGN
₦1.832585514
|1 PESTO to UAH
₴0.047860104
|1 PESTO to VES
Bs0.1083538
|1 PESTO to PKR
Rs0.324969184
|1 PESTO to KZT
₸0.58960605
|1 PESTO to THB
฿0.037451223
|1 PESTO to TWD
NT$0.034546419
|1 PESTO to AED
د.إ0.004230409
|1 PESTO to CHF
Fr0.000945214
|1 PESTO to HKD
HK$0.009025641
|1 PESTO to MAD
.د.م0.010593313
|1 PESTO to MXN
$0.022177948