Phicoin Price (PHI)
The live price of Phicoin (PHI) today is 0.00127716 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 269.27K USD. PHI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Phicoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Phicoin price change within the day is +17.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 210.84M USD
Get real-time price updates of the PHI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Phicoin to USD was $ +0.00018592.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Phicoin to USD was $ -0.0005773146.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Phicoin to USD was $ -0.0010052952.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Phicoin to USD was $ -0.012999753210424345.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00018592
|+17.04%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0005773146
|-45.20%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0010052952
|-78.71%
|90 Days
|$ -0.012999753210424345
|-91.05%
Discover the latest price analysis of Phicoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+17.04%
+67.79%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The PHICOIN project aims to create a high-performance, decentralized cryptocurrency based on the Proof-of-Work (PoW) mechanism. It addresses challenges in traditional PoW mining, such as centralization and outdated hardware dominance, by introducing an innovative mining algorithm called Phihash. This algorithm is designed to enhance accessibility for everyday users with modern GPUs, promote decentralization, and ensure long-term sustainability.
