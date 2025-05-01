PHOENIX Price (PHX)
The live price of PHOENIX (PHX) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 108.71K USD. PHX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PHOENIX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- PHOENIX price change within the day is 0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 312.26B USD
Get real-time price updates of the PHX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PHX price information.
During today, the price change of PHOENIX to USD was $ 0.0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PHOENIX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PHOENIX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PHOENIX to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|0.00%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of PHOENIX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Phoenix is a hyper deflationary protocol built on top of Inferno and functions as a staking whale in three separate Titanx projects: Blaze, Flux, and Titanx. Rewards received are used to maintain the stakes and fuel the Phoenix buy&burn. This buy&burn will route through Inferno first before buying Phoenix off market. The Phoenix brought off market is split 50/50: half is burnt, and half is sent to an auction balance where 1% of the balance is auctioned off daily for Titanx. Titanx received is recycled back into Phoenix. The Staking Trinity Phoenix will have partial ownership in three staking protocols. The rewards received will be split between maintaining the stakes and fueling the Phoenix buy&burn / buy&bid. Titanx stake- 20% of all Titanx that enters Phoenix through the mint phase will be max staked. Flux stake- 28% of all Titanx that enters Phoenix through the mint phase will first buy Inferno before buying Flux to be max staked. Blaze stake- 9% of all Titanx that enters Phoenix during the mint phase will first buy Inferno before buying Blaze to be max staked. For the first 110 days 100% of rewards received will be reinvested to grow the stake. Daily auctions Whenever the Phoenix buy smart contract is triggered by a user Titanx will buy Inferno before buying Phoenix. The Phoenix brought is split 50/50: 50% will be burnt. 50% will be sent to an auction balance. Starting after the mint phase perpetual auctions will commence with 1% of this balance being up for grabs in return for Titanx. The Titanx received will be recycled back into the Phoenix buy smart contract and will also be used to further support the three stakes.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PHX to VND
₫--
|1 PHX to AUD
A$--
|1 PHX to GBP
￡--
|1 PHX to EUR
€--
|1 PHX to USD
$--
|1 PHX to MYR
RM--
|1 PHX to TRY
₺--
|1 PHX to JPY
¥--
|1 PHX to RUB
₽--
|1 PHX to INR
₹--
|1 PHX to IDR
Rp--
|1 PHX to KRW
₩--
|1 PHX to PHP
₱--
|1 PHX to EGP
￡E.--
|1 PHX to BRL
R$--
|1 PHX to CAD
C$--
|1 PHX to BDT
৳--
|1 PHX to NGN
₦--
|1 PHX to UAH
₴--
|1 PHX to VES
Bs--
|1 PHX to PKR
Rs--
|1 PHX to KZT
₸--
|1 PHX to THB
฿--
|1 PHX to TWD
NT$--
|1 PHX to AED
د.إ--
|1 PHX to CHF
Fr--
|1 PHX to HKD
HK$--
|1 PHX to MAD
.د.م--
|1 PHX to MXN
$--