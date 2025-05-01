Phoenix Blockchain Price (PHX)
The live price of Phoenix Blockchain (PHX) today is 0.00199217 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 15.26K USD. PHX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Phoenix Blockchain Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Phoenix Blockchain price change within the day is +0.26%
- It has a circulating supply of 7.66M USD
During today, the price change of Phoenix Blockchain to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Phoenix Blockchain to USD was $ -0.0002698786.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Phoenix Blockchain to USD was $ -0.0013917891.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Phoenix Blockchain to USD was $ -0.004880873155314524.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.26%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002698786
|-13.54%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0013917891
|-69.86%
|90 Days
|$ -0.004880873155314524
|-71.01%
Discover the latest price analysis of Phoenix Blockchain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.17%
+0.26%
-7.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Phoenix Blockchain (PHX), launched in November 2021, stands as a pioneering force in the cryptocurrency utility space, backed by a robust team of over 50 collaborators and a vibrant volunteer community. Designed as an all-encompassing blockchain solution, PHX addresses the need for a platform that is both inclusive and efficient. Its defining feature is the extremely low transaction fees, which significantly lower the barrier to entry and foster an environment where innovation and creativity can thrive. This approach positions PHX as an accessible and appealing option for a wide range of users, setting it apart in the competitive blockchain ecosystem. The PHX ecosystem is set to expand with the launch of key platforms that promise to enrich user experience and drive widespread adoption. FireSea, an NFT marketplace, will offer creators and artists a dynamic space to trade and display digital assets. Meanwhile, FireSwap, a decentralized exchange and token marketplace, aims to redefine token trading with its user-friendly and secure environment. Additionally, FireSwag, a merchandise store, will further engage the community and strengthen the PHX brand presence. These strategic developments underscore PHX's commitment to creating a comprehensive, low cost, and user-focused blockchain environment.
