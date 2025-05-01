Phteven Price (PHTEVE)
The live price of Phteven (PHTEVE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 25.42K USD. PHTEVE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Phteven Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Phteven price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the PHTEVE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PHTEVE price information.
During today, the price change of Phteven to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Phteven to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Phteven to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Phteven to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+3.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-10.90%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Phteven: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-3.58%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PHTEVE is a meme token inspired by Tuna the dog, a beloved internet sensation. Built on the Solana blockchain, PHTEVE aims to provide a fun and engaging way for the community to interact and share their love for Tuna -aka Ptheven
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PHTEVE to VND
₫--
|1 PHTEVE to AUD
A$--
|1 PHTEVE to GBP
￡--
|1 PHTEVE to EUR
€--
|1 PHTEVE to USD
$--
|1 PHTEVE to MYR
RM--
|1 PHTEVE to TRY
₺--
|1 PHTEVE to JPY
¥--
|1 PHTEVE to RUB
₽--
|1 PHTEVE to INR
₹--
|1 PHTEVE to IDR
Rp--
|1 PHTEVE to KRW
₩--
|1 PHTEVE to PHP
₱--
|1 PHTEVE to EGP
￡E.--
|1 PHTEVE to BRL
R$--
|1 PHTEVE to CAD
C$--
|1 PHTEVE to BDT
৳--
|1 PHTEVE to NGN
₦--
|1 PHTEVE to UAH
₴--
|1 PHTEVE to VES
Bs--
|1 PHTEVE to PKR
Rs--
|1 PHTEVE to KZT
₸--
|1 PHTEVE to THB
฿--
|1 PHTEVE to TWD
NT$--
|1 PHTEVE to AED
د.إ--
|1 PHTEVE to CHF
Fr--
|1 PHTEVE to HKD
HK$--
|1 PHTEVE to MAD
.د.م--
|1 PHTEVE to MXN
$--