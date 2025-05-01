Phuture Price (PHTR)
The live price of Phuture (PHTR) today is 0.00651584 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 406.06K USD. PHTR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Phuture Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Phuture price change within the day is +3.40%
- It has a circulating supply of 62.32M USD
During today, the price change of Phuture to USD was $ +0.00021443.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Phuture to USD was $ +0.0001885866.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Phuture to USD was $ -0.0014096628.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Phuture to USD was $ -0.006310127419084214.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00021443
|+3.40%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001885866
|+2.89%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0014096628
|-21.63%
|90 Days
|$ -0.006310127419084214
|-49.19%
Discover the latest price analysis of Phuture: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.06%
+3.40%
+6.83%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Phuture builds decentralised, non-custodial index products covering the biggest trends and sectors in crypto.
