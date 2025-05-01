Pillzumi Price (PILLZUMI)
The live price of Pillzumi (PILLZUMI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 80.92K USD. PILLZUMI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Pillzumi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Pillzumi price change within the day is +14.85%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.77M USD
Most AI agents today are built on static contexts and fixed knowledge bases, which leads to rigid behaviors that don't adapt over time in their personality. Pillzumi aims to change that by creating AI agents that evolve through an autonomously generated story. Centered around the tale of pills escaping their pharmacy, Pillzumi demonstrates that agent-based projects should be led by stories, allowing for dynamic changes in behavior and context. Also, by finding novel ways to visualize and contribute to agents' memories, we move beyond traditional character files and opaque models. We focus on aesthetics to ensure that despite the layers of automation, the output remains engaging and artistically rich.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
