Pink Hood Froglicker Price (FROGLIC)
The live price of Pink Hood Froglicker (FROGLIC) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FROGLIC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Pink Hood Froglicker Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 8.37 USD
- Pink Hood Froglicker price change within the day is -1.87%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Pink Hood Froglicker to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pink Hood Froglicker to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pink Hood Froglicker to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pink Hood Froglicker to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.87%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-4.81%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-12.10%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Pink Hood Froglicker: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.31%
-1.87%
-19.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
THE CUTEST FROG ON THE BLOCKCHAIN LIVING ON ETH WHO IS FROGLICKER? PHFL a.k.a Pink Hood Froglicker a.k.a Froglic is a 1-of-1 character created by Matt Furie the creator of Pepe. Immortalized within the Hedz Collection, he's a testament to immutable art. Froglicker also Pepe's son. Inspired by the renowned meme artist Matt Furie, creator of Pepe, $froglic takes a leap directly from Pink Hood Froglicker character in the iconic 1k The Hedz Collection. We're here to revolutionize the crypto space with the First-Ever Cute Frog Memecoin. Move over dogs and cats—there's a new, more adorable contender in town, and this mfer is ready to leap to the moon!
