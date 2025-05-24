Pizza Game Price (PIZZA)
The live price of Pizza Game (PIZZA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PIZZA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Pizza Game Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Pizza Game price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the PIZZA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PIZZA price information.
During today, the price change of Pizza Game to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pizza Game to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pizza Game to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pizza Game to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|0.00%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Pizza Game: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PIZZA is an ERC20 token that can be used in-game to buy chef tools and chefs or be traded in popular exchanges like Trader Joe.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PIZZA to VND
₫--
|1 PIZZA to AUD
A$--
|1 PIZZA to GBP
￡--
|1 PIZZA to EUR
€--
|1 PIZZA to USD
$--
|1 PIZZA to MYR
RM--
|1 PIZZA to TRY
₺--
|1 PIZZA to JPY
¥--
|1 PIZZA to RUB
₽--
|1 PIZZA to INR
₹--
|1 PIZZA to IDR
Rp--
|1 PIZZA to KRW
₩--
|1 PIZZA to PHP
₱--
|1 PIZZA to EGP
￡E.--
|1 PIZZA to BRL
R$--
|1 PIZZA to CAD
C$--
|1 PIZZA to BDT
৳--
|1 PIZZA to NGN
₦--
|1 PIZZA to UAH
₴--
|1 PIZZA to VES
Bs--
|1 PIZZA to PKR
Rs--
|1 PIZZA to KZT
₸--
|1 PIZZA to THB
฿--
|1 PIZZA to TWD
NT$--
|1 PIZZA to AED
د.إ--
|1 PIZZA to CHF
Fr--
|1 PIZZA to HKD
HK$--
|1 PIZZA to MAD
.د.م--
|1 PIZZA to MXN
$--