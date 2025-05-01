Plastiks Price (PLASTIK)
The live price of Plastiks (PLASTIK) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 154.74K USD. PLASTIK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Plastiks Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Plastiks price change within the day is -4.05%
- It has a circulating supply of 470.26M USD
Get real-time price updates of the PLASTIK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PLASTIK price information.
During today, the price change of Plastiks to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Plastiks to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Plastiks to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Plastiks to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.05%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-49.53%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-58.16%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Plastiks: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+3.46%
-4.05%
-57.57%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Plastiks is a product of Nozama, Nozama was founded back in early 2019 with the objective to become the world’s largest sustainability technology company, and that goal remains more true than ever. Plastiks.io is a marketplace utilizing a smart contract approach to merge two-multibillion-dollar industries: NFTs and Recycling. The Plastiks platform allows recyclers to mint and sell NFTs as recycling guarantees so that recyclers can monetize their recycling data. Producers of single-use plastic can increase traceability of their single-use packaging. The Plastiks platform will not only allow Single-use packaging brands to demonstrate their commitment to the environment through offsetting their waste, but it allows them to comply with the recently imposed EU single use packaging tracking regulation. As for recyclers, it’ll be an additional stream of revenue. Plastiks is a place where artists, recyclers, and single use packaging companies can work as a team to make the world cleaner. Plastik is the native utility token that is used to: Unlock the utility of the platform to mint, list and transact on the plastiks.io platform. All recyclers and artists will need to use plastik to create their NFTs. The producers of plastic or the consumer brands will be incentivized to buy these NFTs with Plastik.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PLASTIK to VND
₫--
|1 PLASTIK to AUD
A$--
|1 PLASTIK to GBP
￡--
|1 PLASTIK to EUR
€--
|1 PLASTIK to USD
$--
|1 PLASTIK to MYR
RM--
|1 PLASTIK to TRY
₺--
|1 PLASTIK to JPY
¥--
|1 PLASTIK to RUB
₽--
|1 PLASTIK to INR
₹--
|1 PLASTIK to IDR
Rp--
|1 PLASTIK to KRW
₩--
|1 PLASTIK to PHP
₱--
|1 PLASTIK to EGP
￡E.--
|1 PLASTIK to BRL
R$--
|1 PLASTIK to CAD
C$--
|1 PLASTIK to BDT
৳--
|1 PLASTIK to NGN
₦--
|1 PLASTIK to UAH
₴--
|1 PLASTIK to VES
Bs--
|1 PLASTIK to PKR
Rs--
|1 PLASTIK to KZT
₸--
|1 PLASTIK to THB
฿--
|1 PLASTIK to TWD
NT$--
|1 PLASTIK to AED
د.إ--
|1 PLASTIK to CHF
Fr--
|1 PLASTIK to HKD
HK$--
|1 PLASTIK to MAD
.د.م--
|1 PLASTIK to MXN
$--