PlotX Price (PLOT)
The live price of PlotX (PLOT) today is 0.00374837 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 391.03K USD. PLOT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PlotX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- PlotX price change within the day is +0.36%
- It has a circulating supply of 104.32M USD
During today, the price change of PlotX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PlotX to USD was $ +0.0001814810.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PlotX to USD was $ -0.0001763360.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PlotX to USD was $ -0.001684047115040232.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.36%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001814810
|+4.84%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001763360
|-4.70%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001684047115040232
|-30.99%
Discover the latest price analysis of PlotX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.24%
+0.36%
+0.81%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PlotX is a DeFi Prediction Market protocol built for crypto traders. It enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PlotX enables crypto-asset predictions, like “What will be the price of BTC/USDT in the next 4 hours?” Dubbed as the Uniswap of Prediction Markets, PlotX uses an Automated Market Making (AMM) algorithm to settle markets and distribute rewards on the Ethereum Blockchain without counterparty risk.
