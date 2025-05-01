Polkagold Price (PGOLD)
The live price of Polkagold (PGOLD) today is 0.04390064 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 439.01K USD. PGOLD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Polkagold Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Polkagold price change within the day is -3.89%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.00M USD
During today, the price change of Polkagold to USD was $ -0.00178028994138711.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Polkagold to USD was $ +0.0039730693.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Polkagold to USD was $ -0.0113594530.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Polkagold to USD was $ -0.02381032106058686.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00178028994138711
|-3.89%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0039730693
|+9.05%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0113594530
|-25.87%
|90 Days
|$ -0.02381032106058686
|-35.16%
Discover the latest price analysis of Polkagold: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.07%
-3.89%
+1.70%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Polkagold is a first of it's kind commodity that seeks to leverage the combined synergies of the Polkadot & Algorand Community. 100% of the supply was released into LP from Genesis - Max Supply of 10 million all circulating. This means, just like Satoshi, had to mine his first Bitcoin - everyone had to buy their first PGOLD - no free handouts, for the fairest distribution. For Full Details on how PGOLD works please visit our website: https://www.polkagold.tech/
