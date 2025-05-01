Polygen Price (PGEN)
The live price of Polygen (PGEN) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 14.47K USD. PGEN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Polygen Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Polygen price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 497.77M USD
During today, the price change of Polygen to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Polygen to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Polygen to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Polygen to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+1.11%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-18.09%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Polygen: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+8.25%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Polygen is the Community’s Launchpad, the first truly decentralized launchpad where projects are free to innovate, experiment and launch their ventures with no gatekeepers, no whitelist and no whales. Projects have complete freedom to decide how much they want to raise, what auction mechanism they want to use, how they do their tiering, and they can operate any Project round (seed, private, public), or connect rounds. At Polygen, we have created a huge opportunity for a rich and diverse community that is focused on the long-term success of Projects. To participate in a raise, simply complete our KYC process, and you are able to fund the Projects you love!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
