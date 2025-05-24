Power Token Price (PWR)
The live price of Power Token (PWR) today is 246.07 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PWR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Power Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Power Token price change within the day is -22.94%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Power Token to USD was $ -73.2581566555066.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Power Token to USD was $ -99.2972914890.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Power Token to USD was $ -171.8532456190.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Power Token to USD was $ -11.11465527341914.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -73.2581566555066
|-22.94%
|30 Days
|$ -99.2972914890
|-40.35%
|60 Days
|$ -171.8532456190
|-69.83%
|90 Days
|$ -11.11465527341914
|-4.32%
Discover the latest price analysis of Power Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-3.43%
-22.94%
-36.77%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Power DAO (the ‘Mother DAO’) acts as a decentralized incubator, angel investor, and arbitration layer for all Special Purpose (Child) DAOs built on the Power Protocol. The architecture and specifications of any SP-DAO are proposed, designed and built by each sovereign community. The Power Protocol lets $POWER token holders self-organize, propose and launch SP-DAOs for the projects they want to see succeed — or to migrate an existing DAOs over to benefit from its novel governance.
