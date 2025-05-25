PrimeFi Price (PRFI)
The live price of PrimeFi (PRFI) today is 0.165866 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 802.07K USD. PRFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PrimeFi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- PrimeFi price change within the day is -1.18%
- It has a circulating supply of 4.84M USD
Get real-time price updates of the PRFI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PRFI price information.
During today, the price change of PrimeFi to USD was $ -0.0019833198365467.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PrimeFi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PrimeFi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PrimeFi to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0019833198365467
|-1.18%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of PrimeFi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.28%
-1.18%
-31.24%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Prime Numbers Labs is a blockchain-development studio that operates an omnichain DeFi ecosystem built around the PRFI utility token. Its three production-grade applications are: PrimeFi is a LayerZero-enabled lending and borrowing protocol that allows users to deposit collateral on one chain and draw liquidity on another, while keeping all loans over-collateralized. PrimeStaking is a derivative-staking system where fungible tokens are locked inside NFTs (the “basket-of-assets” model) to generate on-chain yield. PrimePort is the largest NFT marketplace on the XDC Network, offering multichain trading and optional NFT staking rewards. All components share PRFI, an Omnichain Fungible Token (OFT) that can move natively across supported chains via LayerZero.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PRFI to VND
₫4,252.970106
|1 PRFI to AUD
A$0.25377498
|1 PRFI to GBP
￡0.12108218
|1 PRFI to EUR
€0.14430342
|1 PRFI to USD
$0.165866
|1 PRFI to MYR
RM0.70161318
|1 PRFI to TRY
₺6.44887008
|1 PRFI to JPY
¥23.6441983
|1 PRFI to RUB
₽13.18137102
|1 PRFI to INR
₹14.11022062
|1 PRFI to IDR
Rp2,675.25768998
|1 PRFI to KRW
₩226.59285992
|1 PRFI to PHP
₱9.17902444
|1 PRFI to EGP
￡E.8.27339608
|1 PRFI to BRL
R$0.93548424
|1 PRFI to CAD
C$0.22723642
|1 PRFI to BDT
৳20.20911344
|1 PRFI to NGN
₦263.69708412
|1 PRFI to UAH
₴6.88675632
|1 PRFI to VES
Bs15.591404
|1 PRFI to PKR
Rs46.76094272
|1 PRFI to KZT
₸84.840459
|1 PRFI to THB
฿5.38898634
|1 PRFI to TWD
NT$4.97100402
|1 PRFI to AED
د.إ0.60872822
|1 PRFI to CHF
Fr0.13601012
|1 PRFI to HKD
HK$1.29873078
|1 PRFI to MAD
.د.م1.52430854
|1 PRFI to MXN
$3.19126184