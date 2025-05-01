Prism Price (PRISM)
The live price of Prism (PRISM) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.31M USD. PRISM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Prism Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Prism price change within the day is -0.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.83B USD
During today, the price change of Prism to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Prism to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Prism to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Prism to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.01%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+16.15%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-0.40%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Prism: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.01%
-0.01%
-0.90%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PRISM is a dex aggregator on Solana with super-smooth interface that auto-routes your transactions across multiple liquidity sources to guarantee best prices. The platform has simple & advanced features, simple being a user-friendly swap interface, while Advanced - A full-fledged DEX based on order books. PRISM Token Utility: Governance Prism Fee Structure: 20% of fees go to PRISM Host (platform integrating/hosting prism ui) 40% of fees go into buy & burn of PRISM 40% of fees get airdropped to PRISM stakers Swap Fee Discounts for PRISM stakers (Tiers will be announced later) Stakers get tickets in trading competitions
