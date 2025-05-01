Project Nostradamus Price ($AMEN)
The live price of Project Nostradamus ($AMEN) today is 0.03845075 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 807.47K USD. $AMEN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Project Nostradamus Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Project Nostradamus price change within the day is +10.43%
- It has a circulating supply of 21.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the $AMEN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate $AMEN price information.
During today, the price change of Project Nostradamus to USD was $ +0.00363053.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Project Nostradamus to USD was $ +0.0593842649.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Project Nostradamus to USD was $ +0.0123391494.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Project Nostradamus to USD was $ -0.02981092133541183.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00363053
|+10.43%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0593842649
|+154.44%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0123391494
|+32.09%
|90 Days
|$ -0.02981092133541183
|-43.67%
Discover the latest price analysis of Project Nostradamus: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.05%
+10.43%
+157.24%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Project Nostradamus is a next-generation trading AI agent designed to revolutionize technical analysis (TA) for cryptocurrency and traditional asset markets. By leveraging advanced pattern recognition, real-time data analysis, and integration with major trading platforms, our solution empowers traders with actionable insights, confidence scores, and comprehensive recommendations. It evaluates popular trading pairs, identifies patterns, and delivers high-confidence buy/sell/hold recommendations.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 $AMEN to VND
₫1,011.83148625
|1 $AMEN to AUD
A$0.05998317
|1 $AMEN to GBP
￡0.0288380625
|1 $AMEN to EUR
€0.03383666
|1 $AMEN to USD
$0.03845075
|1 $AMEN to MYR
RM0.1657227325
|1 $AMEN to TRY
₺1.4799693675
|1 $AMEN to JPY
¥5.534600955
|1 $AMEN to RUB
₽3.159882635
|1 $AMEN to INR
₹3.252164435
|1 $AMEN to IDR
Rp640.845576995
|1 $AMEN to KRW
₩54.9295879275
|1 $AMEN to PHP
₱2.1459363575
|1 $AMEN to EGP
￡E.1.95791219
|1 $AMEN to BRL
R$0.2180157525
|1 $AMEN to CAD
C$0.0526775275
|1 $AMEN to BDT
৳4.6729196475
|1 $AMEN to NGN
₦61.8176552825
|1 $AMEN to UAH
₴1.5960906325
|1 $AMEN to VES
Bs3.3067645
|1 $AMEN to PKR
Rs10.8096593475
|1 $AMEN to KZT
₸19.63756704
|1 $AMEN to THB
฿1.289638155
|1 $AMEN to TWD
NT$1.2331155525
|1 $AMEN to AED
د.إ0.1411142525
|1 $AMEN to CHF
Fr0.031529615
|1 $AMEN to HKD
HK$0.2979933125
|1 $AMEN to MAD
.د.م0.356053945
|1 $AMEN to MXN
$0.7547882225