PUCCA Price ($PUCCA)
The live price of PUCCA ($PUCCA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 268.50K USD. $PUCCA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PUCCA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- PUCCA price change within the day is -18.34%
- It has a circulating supply of 840.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the $PUCCA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate $PUCCA price information.
During today, the price change of PUCCA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PUCCA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PUCCA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PUCCA to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-18.34%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-61.18%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-82.62%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of PUCCA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.23%
-18.34%
-45.38%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$PUCCA is a meme coin like no other, officially endorsed by the IP owner of the globally iconic Pucca character. This token brings the beloved charm of Pucca into the vibrant world of Web3, fusing cultural nostalgia with blockchain-powered innovation. Designed to captivate a global audience, $PUCCA combines the lighthearted energy of meme coins with the storytelling magic of Pucca's adventures. Backed by a thriving community of fans and crypto enthusiasts, $PUCCA is more than just a token—it's a movement where creativity, culture, and community intersect in the evolving digital landscape.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 $PUCCA to VND
₫--
|1 $PUCCA to AUD
A$--
|1 $PUCCA to GBP
￡--
|1 $PUCCA to EUR
€--
|1 $PUCCA to USD
$--
|1 $PUCCA to MYR
RM--
|1 $PUCCA to TRY
₺--
|1 $PUCCA to JPY
¥--
|1 $PUCCA to RUB
₽--
|1 $PUCCA to INR
₹--
|1 $PUCCA to IDR
Rp--
|1 $PUCCA to KRW
₩--
|1 $PUCCA to PHP
₱--
|1 $PUCCA to EGP
￡E.--
|1 $PUCCA to BRL
R$--
|1 $PUCCA to CAD
C$--
|1 $PUCCA to BDT
৳--
|1 $PUCCA to NGN
₦--
|1 $PUCCA to UAH
₴--
|1 $PUCCA to VES
Bs--
|1 $PUCCA to PKR
Rs--
|1 $PUCCA to KZT
₸--
|1 $PUCCA to THB
฿--
|1 $PUCCA to TWD
NT$--
|1 $PUCCA to AED
د.إ--
|1 $PUCCA to CHF
Fr--
|1 $PUCCA to HKD
HK$--
|1 $PUCCA to MAD
.د.م--
|1 $PUCCA to MXN
$--