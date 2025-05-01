Pumpkin Price (PKIN)
The live price of Pumpkin (PKIN) today is 0.00209837 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.83M USD. PKIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Pumpkin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Pumpkin price change within the day is -1.67%
- It has a circulating supply of 874.43M USD
Get real-time price updates of the PKIN to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Pumpkin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pumpkin to USD was $ -0.0005832471.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pumpkin to USD was $ -0.0015814449.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pumpkin to USD was $ -0.024401967345445917.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.67%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0005832471
|-27.79%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0015814449
|-75.36%
|90 Days
|$ -0.024401967345445917
|-92.08%
Discover the latest price analysis of Pumpkin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.24%
-1.67%
-17.67%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Pumpkin is a game-changing protocol engineered to revolutionize token launches by seamlessly aligning the interests of both token creators and token holders. By incorporating innovative features such as fee sharing, staking, and milestone-based progress tracking, Pumpkin fosters sustainable growth and ensures a transparent and secure launch process. The fee sharing model incentivizes long-term commitment from all parties, while staking mechanisms empower holders to actively participate in governance and support the ecosystem. Additionally, milestone checkpoints provide clear benchmarks, enhancing accountability and trust throughout the project’s lifecycle. These robust features collectively safeguard against rug pulls and other malicious activities, establishing Pumpkin as a reliable and forward-thinking platform for launching tokens with confidence and integrity. Through its comprehensive approach, Pumpkin not only streamlines the token launch process but also builds a resilient community dedicated to the success and longevity of each project it supports.
