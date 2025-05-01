Purr Price (PURR)
The live price of Purr (PURR) today is 0.11753 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 70.32M USD. PURR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Purr Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Purr price change within the day is +6.44%
- It has a circulating supply of 597.25M USD
During today, the price change of Purr to USD was $ +0.00711423.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Purr to USD was $ +0.0378042531.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Purr to USD was $ +0.0254998259.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Purr to USD was $ -0.09164030633315367.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00711423
|+6.44%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0378042531
|+32.17%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0254998259
|+21.70%
|90 Days
|$ -0.09164030633315367
|-43.81%
Discover the latest price analysis of Purr: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.65%
+6.44%
+2.83%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$PURR is the first spot launch on the Hyperliquid L1. There is no sale and no planned utility for $PURR. The max supply of $PURR was 1 billion. 500 million $PURR were distributed proportionally to points holders. 400 million $PURR initially deployed as Hyperliquidity (HIP-2) were burned. $PURR is deflationary, as trading fees paid in $PURR are burned.
|1 PURR to VND
₫3,092.80195
|1 PURR to AUD
A$0.1821715
|1 PURR to GBP
￡0.0881475
|1 PURR to EUR
€0.1034264
|1 PURR to USD
$0.11753
|1 PURR to MYR
RM0.5065543
|1 PURR to TRY
₺4.5272556
|1 PURR to JPY
¥16.7962123
|1 PURR to RUB
₽9.6398106
|1 PURR to INR
₹9.9371615
|1 PURR to IDR
Rp1,958.8325498
|1 PURR to KRW
₩167.421485
|1 PURR to PHP
₱6.5546481
|1 PURR to EGP
￡E.5.9728746
|1 PURR to BRL
R$0.6663951
|1 PURR to CAD
C$0.1610161
|1 PURR to BDT
৳14.2834209
|1 PURR to NGN
₦188.3488768
|1 PURR to UAH
₴4.8786703
|1 PURR to VES
Bs10.10758
|1 PURR to PKR
Rs33.0412089
|1 PURR to KZT
₸60.0249216
|1 PURR to THB
฿3.9325538
|1 PURR to TWD
NT$3.7656612
|1 PURR to AED
د.إ0.4313351
|1 PURR to CHF
Fr0.0963746
|1 PURR to HKD
HK$0.9108575
|1 PURR to MAD
.د.م1.0883278
|1 PURR to MXN
$2.303588