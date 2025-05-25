Purrfect Universe Price (PUR)
The live price of Purrfect Universe (PUR) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PUR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Purrfect Universe Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 19.21 USD
- Purrfect Universe price change within the day is -0.08%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the PUR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PUR price information.
During today, the price change of Purrfect Universe to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Purrfect Universe to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Purrfect Universe to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Purrfect Universe to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.08%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Purrfect Universe: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.29%
-0.08%
-3.79%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PUR is the native utility token of Purrfect Universe, an NFT marketplace built on the Massa blockchain. The platform leverages autonomous smart contracts to enable decentralized buying, selling, and trading of NFTs. PUR Token is used to pay for transaction fees, participate in community initiatives, and access future platform features. With a strong focus on community governance and a meme-inspired identity centered around "Charlie," a unique mascot cat, Purrfect Universe aims to combine functionality with engagement in the Web3 space. The token operates on the Massa network and is distributed through a variety of on-chain and off-chain mechanisms, including LP incentives, airdrops and tipping features.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PUR to VND
₫--
|1 PUR to AUD
A$--
|1 PUR to GBP
￡--
|1 PUR to EUR
€--
|1 PUR to USD
$--
|1 PUR to MYR
RM--
|1 PUR to TRY
₺--
|1 PUR to JPY
¥--
|1 PUR to RUB
₽--
|1 PUR to INR
₹--
|1 PUR to IDR
Rp--
|1 PUR to KRW
₩--
|1 PUR to PHP
₱--
|1 PUR to EGP
￡E.--
|1 PUR to BRL
R$--
|1 PUR to CAD
C$--
|1 PUR to BDT
৳--
|1 PUR to NGN
₦--
|1 PUR to UAH
₴--
|1 PUR to VES
Bs--
|1 PUR to PKR
Rs--
|1 PUR to KZT
₸--
|1 PUR to THB
฿--
|1 PUR to TWD
NT$--
|1 PUR to AED
د.إ--
|1 PUR to CHF
Fr--
|1 PUR to HKD
HK$--
|1 PUR to MAD
.د.م--
|1 PUR to MXN
$--