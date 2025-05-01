PUTinCoin Price (PUT)
The live price of PUTinCoin (PUT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 470.59K USD. PUT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PUTinCoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- PUTinCoin price change within the day is -1.48%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.20B USD
During today, the price change of PUTinCoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PUTinCoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PUTinCoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PUTinCoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.48%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-35.97%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-50.68%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of PUTinCoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.37%
-1.48%
+2.33%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PUTinCoin was created to pay tribute to the people, the economic success and the president of one of the largest and greatest countries in the world: Russia! The decision to develop a crypto-currency dedicated to Russia was made to support the fast growing Russian economy and market within the country and beyond its borders. With PUTinCoin a lot of possibilities will be provided for businesses, traders, private persons, social and economic projects. The present and future technology, services and apps are and will always be free to use!
